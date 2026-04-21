Country Stars Who Could Sing the National Anthem at Nashville’s 2030 Super Bowl

Wait!?! The Super Bowl is coming to Nashville? The headline might be confusing at first, but according to recent reports, the NFL could be bringing one of the biggest events in the world to the heart of country music. Although the idea of the Super Bowl coming to Nashville has been a topic of discussion, it was only wishful thinking. But now, with the possibility becoming somewhat of a reality, the Super Bowl could get a full country music takeover. And if that happens, here are a few country stars who could take center stage and deliver a national anthem worthy of Nashville.

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For starters – the rumor. On Monday, popular sportscaster Dan Patrick made some shocking claims about the Super Bowl. “The 2030 Super Bowl, I was informed by a source on Saturday (April 18), that it is signed and ready to go, and in his opinion that Nashville is getting the Super Bowl.” Although a bold claim, Patrick quickly added, “I haven’t seen any reports on this, and if there is a report on it, I’ll acknowledge that. A new stadium coming in, that always helps.”

That last sentence is important. The Tennessee Titans poured a staggering $2.1 billion into constructing a new enclosed stadium that is expected to open in February 2027. With the team promoting a stadium that can easily house 60,000 people, it will include premium clubs, team stores, and hospitality zones. Not to mention the newest technology. Still, the question remains – who could the NFL pick for the national anthem?

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The Singer Who Would Do It “Right Now”

When trying to put together a list of country stars to cover the national anthem at the Super Bowl, some might name Chris Stapleton, Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, and even Faith Hill. While all great picks – they have all performed the anthem before.

Taking them out of the running, fans could turn their attention to a mix of today’s biggest voices and a few legendary names who have yet to take that stage – like Luke Combs. One of the most recognizable voices in modern country music, Combs has consistently proven he can deliver a memorable performance without the frills of a full stage. Once asked if he would perform if given the chance by the NFL, Combs insisted he would do it “right now.”

The Traditional Voice Of Country Music

Going a more traditional route, Cody Johnson has climbed the ranks of country music thanks to hits like ‘Dirt Cheap,” “‘Til You Can’t,” and “The Painter.” Add that to his growing list of accolades, which included a nomination for Entertainer of the Year, and the singer has all the ingredients to deliver a classic rendition of the national anthem. It also helps that he has done it before.

The Super Bowl Embraces The New Era Of Country Music

Country music has seen a powerful shift in recent years, with female artists not just rising – but reshaping the genre entirely. From sold-out tours to dominating the charts, women have taken center stage, making it impossible to ignore names like Lainey Wilson. Named Entertainer of the Year, the singer snagged her first Grammy for Best Country Album thanks to Bell Bottom Country. With few artists surging like Wilson, her blend of traditional country and modern star power makes her a top contender.

Country Music Is All About Its Roots

While Combs, Johnson, and Wilson would be a perfect fit, country music is all about tradition. And it wouldn’t be a true list without the King of Country Music himself – George Strait. With the Super Bowl centered on making history, a rare appearance from Strait would instantly turn the national anthem into a once-in-a-generation moment. But first, the NFL would have to get him to agree to it.

And saving the best for last — Dolly Parton. There is no name more synonymous with Tennessee than Dolly. Whether it’s her time on the silver screen or the radio, Dolly has spent decades representing the heart of country music. It’s almost impossible to drive through Nashville without seeing her mark on the city that launched her career.

If the Super Bowl does land in Nashville, the game itself could take a back seat as country music becomes the main stage. From rising stars to legendary voices, the city has no shortage of artists ready to take that stage and make the moment their own. But who could that be?

(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)