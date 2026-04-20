Miranda Lambert Inks New Deal With MCA, Receives a Special Gift From Reba That Dates Back 51 Years Ago

Throughout her career in country music, Miranda Lambert made a name for herself when releasing songs like “Kerosene” and “The House That Built Me.” Having released nine studio albums, her last, Postcards from Texas, hit the shelves in 2024. And during that time, she worked with labels like Epic Nashville, Columbia Nashville, Republic Nashville, and Big Loud. Now, ready for yet another chapter in her career, Lambert celebrated her newest label, MCA.

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When discussing favorite country singers, some might name Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, and who could forget, George Strait. While all great singers, they have more in common than country music. MCA represented each singer. Having nurtured lasting relationships with the stars, Lambert couldn’t see a better label to represent the sound she spent over two decades perfecting.

Excited to welcome her, MCA pulled out all the stops, including having Reba on hand to celebrate the special occasion. The President and CEO of MCA, Mike Harris, praised Lambert’s talent while hinting at what the future held for the country star. “Miranda is a generational artist whose influence and artistry continue to shape modern music. We are honored to work alongside her as she enters this next chapter and we look forward to building something truly special together.”

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Miranda Lambert Honored To Join MCA

As for Lambert, she also discussed the importance of the moment. Seeing it as more than a career move, the singer highlighted how many people it takes to make a single dream a possibility. “Throughout my life and career, I have found that the common thread in every chapter is finding the right people—songwriters, musicians, collaborators, and team members—to match the moment.”

While fans will have to wait to see what the next chapter in Lambert’s career looks like, the hitmaker was in high spirits. “I am honored to join a roster and a team with such a rich history of championing artistry. I look forward to sharing this new music with the world under their banner.”

With a roster that already includes some of the biggest names in country music, MCA continues to solidify its place at the top of the industry. Now, with Lambert joining the lineup, the label only adds to its powerhouse legacy. And for her, it’s a move that aligns her with artists who have helped define the genre for decades.

(Photo by Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)