Courtney Love and Melissa Auf Der Maur of Hole Are Back in the Studio for the First Time in 24 Years

Grunge fans are going to be in for a major treat soon… hopefully.

Courtney Love and Melissa Auf der Maur of the grunge band Hole are reportedly working together on a project. The pair are known for working on Hole’s platinum 1998 album Celebrity Skin. Love was the band’s lead vocalist and Auf der Maur was the band’s bassist from 1994 to 1999. Love hasn’t done much since then, and Auf der Maur went on to join the Smashing Pumpkins’ touring band.

A new Hole comeback album with Courtney Love and Melissa Auf der Maur was probably not what anyone was expecting in 2024. However, there’s been no news on whether or not the two grunge-era rockers plan on bringing the band back. All we know is that Courtney Love posted a photo of her and Auf der Maur in the studio via her curated Instagram account about a week ago.

Is Hole Making A Comeback?

Hole hasn’t released any new material since the 2010 record Nobody’s Daughter. Love and Auf der Maur were planning to perform at an event in 2020 and do some other stuff together, but everything was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They haven’t really done anything together since.

Love, specifically, has bounced back and forth over the years about the possibility of a Hole reunion. However, she seemed to put the rumors to rest back in 2021 in an interview with Vogue, where she said that a Hole reunion will “absolutely not happen.”

“And you guys have gotta get over it,” Love said. “Our old manager Peter Mensch calls once a year to ask about a reunion: ‘Hey, just doing my thing I do every year with you and Jimmy Page.’ And I’m so honored to be in that company, but it’s just not gonna happen.”

So, what are Love and Auf der Maur working on, then? Stay tuned to find out!

