Courtney Love Calls Taylor Swift “Not Important,” Gives Love to Patti Smith & More

Courtney Love recently shared some opinions that some may call unpopular, but she’s never been one to shy away from speaking her mind. While speaking with The Standard, she opened up about today’s popular artists and their influence on the music industry as well as how she feels about their music. In particular, she brought up Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey.

“Taylor [Swift] is not important,” Love admitted. “She might be a safe space for girls, and she’s probably the Madonna of now, but she’s not interesting as an artist.” She also revealed that Lana Del Rey has lost the shine for her as well.

“I haven’t liked Lana since she covered a John Denver song, and I think she should really take seven years off,” she said. “Up until ‘Take Me Home Country Roads’ I thought she was great. When I was recording my new album, I had to stop listening to her as she was influencing me too much.”

The Artists Courtney Loves

Additionally, Love had a simple statement for Madonna, saying, “I don’t like her and she doesn’t like me.” Courtney Love did more than criticize modern music, of course, and also shared who she does like, including Patti Smith, Nina Simone, PJ Harvey, and Debbie Harry.

Recently, Love was involved in a BBC Radio 6 program titled Courtney Love’s Women, which showcased women in music who have had a profound influence on Courtney Love. The radio show lasted eight episodes, from April 8 to April 15.

Love also shared influential moments from her life and music, as well as celebrating the 30th anniversary of Hole’s second album, Live Through This. On April 12, BBC Radio 6 dedicated programming to Love’s work with Hole as well as solo with a segment called Courtney Love Forever. The radio program was definitely a love letter to Courtney Love, her life and work.

Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fendi