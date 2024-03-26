Courtney Love to Reflect on Inspirational Women in Music for New BBC Radio Series

In a forthcoming BBC Radio 6 program, legendary indie rocker Courtney Love will reflect on the women in music who have inspired her over the years. Called Courtney Love’s Women, the series is a partnership between BBC Radio 6, BBC Sounds, and Love. Eight episodes will air from April 8 to April 15.

The series is billed as the “ultimate soundtrack to [Love’s] life,” and she will reflect on musical women who have “shaped her journey, her sound and her next chapter.” Love will travel through the eras of her life as they relate to her relationship with music, along with her friend and podcaster Rob Harvilla.

According to a report from NME, some of the talking points of the series include when Love first discovered disco, to when she auditioned for the Mickey Mouse Club by reciting Sylvia Plath poetry. She also touches on her time at an all-girls boarding school in New Zealand, as well as her struggles with drug abuse.

Courtney Love to Share Her Life With Fans Through Music and Women who Inspired Her

There will be plenty of name drops along the way, like stories about Stevie Nicks and Billy Corgan, Debbie Harry at a Limp Bizkit party, her love for Billie Holiday and Nina Simone, Gwen Stefani, and of course her late husband and Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain.

Falling smack-dab in the middle of the programming, April 12th is the 30th anniversary of Hole’s second studio album, Live Through This, arguably their most influential work. BBC Radio 6 will celebrate the milestone by dedicating scheduling to Courtney Love’s music and music that inspired her with a program called Courtney Love Forever, starting at 7 am GMT and going until 7 pm GMT.

During the anniversary program, there will be track introductions from artists and bands like Lambrini Girls, Sprints, The Last Dinner Party, and Kate Nash. Additionally, Paul Q. Kolderie and Sean Slade, producers of Live Through This, will introduce tracks from the album.

“Courtney Love is an icon and a trailblazer – her influence on music and culture over the decades is undeniable,” said Samantha Moy, head of BBC Radio 6 Music, in a statement. “At 6 Music, we invite artists to share their stories directly with their fans and our listeners and I’m very proud that Courtney will be hosting a series of incredible shows for us in April.”

Featured Image by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Fendi