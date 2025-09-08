Former ‘The Voice’ Coach Performs for the First Time Since Her Cancer Surgery—and in Front of Her 2-Year-Old Son

Jessie J is back on the stage! On Sept. 7, Jessie J had set at BBC Radio 2 In The Park, which marked her first performance she underwent surgery for breast cancer in June.

Videos by American Songwriter

According to Daily Mail, the singer discussed her health woes with the crowd.

“The last show I did, I had no idea what was gonna happen, and I’m still very much in the recovery process,” she told the audience. “… But I’m just so grateful to be here.”

“You have no idea how grateful I am to see so many of you singing along after all these years,” she added. “It truly feels like I’m a little kid. Still doing what I love.”

Jessie J then explained the meaning behind her latest song, “Living My Best Life.”

“I was diagnosed literally two weeks before this song was released. Everyone said, ‘Let’s stop, let’s just put everything on hold.’ I said, ‘That’s not what life’s about,’” she recalled. “Life is about standing in the storm but holding up your umbrella and just keep moving forward.”

“Music is a healer. Music is the thing that keeps me wanting to wake up in the morning and just makes me excited about life,” Jessie J added. “I’m grateful that I can make music that can give other people something that they might need on a hard day or a good day.”

The “Price Tag” singer concluded, “This song is called ‘Living My Best Life,’ and that is what I’m doing every single damn day. ‘Cause we never know when our last day will be, so soak this up, hug the people you love hard.”

Saturday’s show was also noteworthy because it marked the first time Jessie J’s 2-year-old son, Sky, got to see his mom perform in front of a crowd.

Jessie J’s Health Battle

Jessie J announced her cancer diagnosis back in June. That same month, she played her final planned show before starting treatment.

“I will never forget that moment ever. I am so lucky to feel that support,” she wrote on Instagram after the performance. “And anyone else going through cancer right now. I am sharing it with you. I’m throwing hands at my cancer and yours.”

She underwent surgery shortly thereafter. Later, she learned that her cancer had not spread. However, Jessie J was forced to cancer planned tour dates for this fall after learning she’d need a second surgery.

“I’m sorry, I feel frustrated and sad, but also, it is what it is,” she said on Instagram. “I need to be better, I need to be healed, and I know this is the right decision to make.”

Photo by Katja Ogrin/Getty Images