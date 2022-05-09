Craig Morgan Announces “God, Family, Country” Tour

Nashville’s own Craig Morgan shared the dates for his forthcoming God, Family, Country Tour 2022 in conjunction with Operation Finally Home – a non-profit that seeks to provide homes for American veterans.

The tour will have the country music star playing eleven theater and auditorium dates in October and November, including a special Veterans Day Show at the historic Ryman Auditorium. The closing show in Nashville marks Morgan’s first appearance at the famed, hometown venue.

Kicking off on October 19 in Green Bay, WI, Morgan will be joined by fellow country hit-maker Ray Fulcher. Tickets will be on sale beginning this Friday, May 13. Check out more information on the tour HERE.

Ahead of the tour, the “Redneck Yacht Club” singer will be releasing a memoir of the same name, detailing his rise to fame as well as his own experience being an Army veteran. The memoir will be released on September 27 in partnership with Blackstone Publishing.

“I feel like this tour has been a lifetime in the making,” Morgan shared. “Musically and personally, God, family, and country are the most important things to me and I’m excited to share this in my upcoming memoir and in my tour as me and the band play some fan-favorite songs, some album cuts, and some new songs you’ve not even heard yet.”

In addition to the tour, fans can catch Morgan every Wednesday on CBS’ Beyond The Edge, where nine celebrities set up shelter in the Panama jungle, are divided into two teams and embark on a series of intense adventures. Morgan’s efforts on the show will benefit Operation Finally Home.

CRAIG MORGAN’S GOD, FAMILY, COUNTRY 2022 TOUR DATES

October 19 @ Meyer Theatre in Green Bay, WI

October 20 @ North Iowa Community Auditorium in Mason City, IA**

October 21 @ Crystal Grand Music Theatre in Wisconsin Dells, WI

October 22 @ The Des Plaines Theater in Des Plaines, IL

October 27 @ Thrasher-Horne Center in Orange Park, FL

October 28 @ Harbison Theater in Irmo, SC**

October 29 @ Cameo Theatre in Bristol, TN

November 3 @ Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moines, IA

November 4 @ Jackson Community College in Jackson, MI**

November 5 @ Ritz Theater in Tiffin, OH**

November 11@ Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN

*Dates subject to change, please check CraigMorgan.com for the latest information. All shows will comply with local COVID-19 guidelines.

**Tickets on-sale at a later date.

Photo by Nate Griffin