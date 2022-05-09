Pearl Jam Remembers Taylor Hawkins with Foo Fighters Cover Song–“It’s Never Easy When You Lose Someone”

While the sharp sting of Taylor Hawkins’ death may have dulled, the pain still lingers for many fans and friends of the former drummer. One such friend is Pearl Jam’s lead vocalist Eddie Vedder. And in a Pearl Jam performance in Inglewood, California, Vedder and the band paid tribute to Hawkins with a cover of the Foo Fighters’ song “Cold Day in the Sun.”

Before they played the tune, though, Vedder introduced the performance with a touching explanation of his feelings about the drummer’s death.

“It’s never easy when you lose someone,” Vedder told the crowd. “As you get older, you’ll notice it starts happening more and more. It’s just where you are on the timeline and where your friends are on the timeline. But sometimes, like this, it’s so unexpected. But also makes it harder because he was someone who truly, truly loved living life on this planet.

“So I guess the one thing we can be consoled by is the fact that he never wasted a moment,” he continued, “and he did live his life to the fullest. We just want more of it.”

Watch the Pearl Jam performance of “Cold Day in the Sun” below.

In addition to Pearl Jam’s tribute, the Red Hot Chili Peppers have also been doing their part to honor the late drummer. The Chili Peppers recently filled in for the Foo Fighters at the New Orleans Jazz Fest. “We just found out about this two weeks ago, because Foo Fighters were supposed to play here tonight,” drummer Chad Smith said. “We love Foo Fighters, and we love our brother Taylor Hawkins. This means a lot to us to be able to play for them.”

Find Red Hot Chili Peppers tour tickets HERE and find out more information on Pearl Jam’s tour HERE.

Photo Credit: Danny Clinch