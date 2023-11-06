The Jaw-Dropping Full List of 2023 CMA Presenters Revealed

Country Music’s Biggest Night just got a little bigger. The Country Music Association just announced the list of presenters for the 2023 CMA Awards.

With the list of performers and nominees, the 2023 CMA Awards were already set to be a star-studded event. The list of presenters takes that up a notch. Many of the presenters come from outside of the world of country music. For instance, singer/songwriter/dancer/TV personality Paula Abdul is set to present. Podcaster/comedian/director Nate Bargatze and Tony Award-winning Broadway star Kevin Cahoon will also present awards. Gary Turner, the “Golden Bachelor” will also present this year. Additionally, multiple-award-winning actress/singer/author Cynthia Erivo will present an award as well as World Series MVP Corey Seager will also be presenting an award.

Additionally, many of country’s biggest names and brightest stars will be on hand to pass out trophies at the CMA Awards. Those presenters include Country Music Hall of Famer Bill Anderson, Sara Evans, and Brian Kelley. Additionally, three-time CMA Vocal Group of the Year Lady A will present an award. Craig Morgan, Darius Rucker, Martina McBride, Chris Young, and Parker McCollum will all hand their fellow country stars trophies this year. Two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year Keith Urban will be on hand to give an award. The Country Music Association has also named Hailey Whitters as a presenter this year. She’s also a first-time CMA Award nominee. Whitters is up for Best New Artist.

The 2023 CMA Awards will feature performances from Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Post Malone, Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, and many more.

Full List of 2023 CMA Awards Performers

Jelly Roll—“Need a Favor”

Luke Bryan—Medley of his hits

Chris Stapleton—“White Horse”

Lainey Wilson—“Wildflowers and Wild Horses”

K. Michelle & Jelly Roll—“Love Can Build a Bridge”

Tanya Tucker & Little Big Town—“Delta Dawn”

Old Dominion & Megan Moroney—“Can’t Break Up Now”

Chris Stapleton & Carly Pearce—“We Don’t’ Fight Anymore”

Kelsea Ballerini—“Leave Me Again”

Luke Combs—“Where the Wild Things Are”

Dan + Shay—“Save Me the Trouble”

Jordan Davis—“Next Thing You Know”

Cody Johnson—“The Painter”

Ashley McBryde—“Light on in the Kitchen”

The War and Treaty—“That’s How Love Is Made”

HARDY, Morgan Wallen, Post Malone—Medley of country classics

Morgan Wallen & Special Guest— TBA

Alan Jackson, Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band, Mac McAnally—Tribute to Jimmy Buffett

The 2023 CMA Awards will broadcast live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. It will air on ABC and stream on Hulu and the ABC app. The show starts at 8/7c.



