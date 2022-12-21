Ashley McBryde, T.J. Osborne Join CMA 2023 Board of Directors

Ashley McBryde, Brothers Osborne‘s T.J. Osborne, Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild, and Charlie Worsham are among the artists named to the 2023 Board of Directors for the Country Music Association (CMA).

Songwriter Rhett Akins has also joined the 2023 Board of Directors list. Father of country artist Thomas Rhett, Akins has written songs for Brooks & Dunn, Blake Shelton, Justin Moore, Jason Aldean, Brantley Gilbert, Jon Pardi, and Dustin Lynch among other artists throughout his career.

Joined by Akins on the 2023 CMA Board are Maverick Management’s Chris Parr, Grand Ole Opry VP and Executive Producer Dan Rogers, Sony Music Publishing’s Josh Van Valkenburg, Wes Vause with Press On Publicity, Debbie Carroll of Onsite Entertainment, Curt Jenkins of Pink Dog Entertainment, Warner Music Nashville co-president Ben Kline, Chris Lisle of CLLD, LLC, BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville President Jon Loba, and Katie McCartney with Monument Records.

Additionally, the CMA board officers for 2023 include chairman Charlie Morgan of Apple Music; president Kella Farris of Farris, Self & Moore; president-elect Jennie Smythe of Girlilla Marketing; and secretary/treasurer Virginia Bunetta of G Major Management.

Each year, the CMA elects and appoints board members including a mix of artists, songwriters, management, radio and record label executives, touring/live entertainment executives, publicists, and music publishers.

The new Board of Directors’ announcement follows the recent 56th Annual CMA Awards ceremony, which saw Chris Stapleton pick up the award for Male Vocalist of the Year, setting the record for most wins, with six, in the category. Luke Combs also nabbed the Entertainer of the Year and Album of the Year awards, for his No. 1 album, Growin’ Up, featuring the hits “The Kind of Love We Make” and “Doin’ This.”

See the full list of the 2023 CMA Board of Directors here. Watch Stapleton perform with Patty Loveless at the 2022 CMA Awards below.

Photo: Daniel Meigs / EB Media