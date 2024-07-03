Craig Morgan Confused Why Younger Generation Doesn’t Know the Importance of Freedom

With hit songs like “Almost Home”, “Redneck Yacht Club”, and “Little Bit of Life”, Craig Morgan shaped a promising career in country music. And it also helped that he released several hit albums since stepping into the genre. But besides sharing his love for music, the country singer also shared his love for America as he served in the United States Army. Although a veteran, he still serves in the United States Army Reserve. Seeing firsthand the sacrifices the armed forces make to protect freedom, Morgan recently discussed his confusion about the younger generations taking it for granted.

Speaking with Fox News Digital about the 4th of July and what freedom means to him, Morgan insisted, “Freedom, it’s that simple.” Although loving the country, he explained how he has seen many take their freedom for granted. “I see it on TV. I see things that people are doing that just make me shake my head in a lack of understanding how they can’t appreciate how fortunate we are.” He added, “I think a lot of that is attributed to a lack of education.”

Craig Morgan believes Life Experience Is The Answer

Not wanting to criticize, Morgan added, “I’m not calling anybody stupid. I’m just saying there’s some ignorance in the world, in our society, in particular in the states where people don’t understand the importance of the freedoms that we celebrate.”

Besides sharing his confusion, Morgan offered some advice on how to educate. “If they would just slow down — educate themselves. And I don’t mean through the collegiate system, I mean in life. Go visit some of these other countries. And they would understand how free and how fortunate we are to be in this great nation.”

Looking past his time in the military, Morgan noted how his time on stage helped give him a different outlook on life. “I’ve had that honor and that privilege, most of which I attribute to my time in service in the United States Army. And now I can say honestly that things that I’ve got to do in the music industry have allowed me to have a different perspective on how fortunate we are in this country.”

