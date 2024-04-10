Craig Morgan, Lauren Alaina, and More to Perform at the Grand Ole Opry’s Salute the Troops Event

Country Music has a long history of support for American troops. It isn’t hard to find a song supporting the armed forces or telling their heroic stories in the vast catalog of the genre. Next month, country music’s longest-lasting institution, the Grand Ole Opry will carry on the tradition with their Salute the Troops event. The Opry will partner with Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) for a special night to support active-duty military and veterans.

Videos by American Songwriter

This year’s Salute the Troops event will take place on May 21. Special guests for the evening will include Lieutenant Jody Daniels, Chief of the Army Reserve and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve Command. She is the first woman to command the Reserve. Additionally, Jr. Vice Commander-in-Chief of the VFW, Carol Whitmore will be in attendance. She is the first woman to hold the position in the VFW.

The Grand Ole Opry will invite active duty and veteran service members, their spouses, and their children to join a red carpet parade into the Opry House.

The Opry invites members of the public to arrive at 5 p.m. to watch the 313th U.S. Army Band perform in the Opry Plaza. Then, they lead the red carpet parade guests into the Opry House 45 minutes later. The doors will be open to the public at 7 for the official start of the show.

VFW National Commander Duane Sarmiento spoke about the event in a statement. “The VFW is honored to be a part of the Grand Ole Opry’s Salute the Troops event,” he shared. “We’re honored to be included in a historic night dedicated to celebrating the brave service members and continued sacrifices of America’s best and brightest,” he added.

The Grand Ole Opry Salute the Troops Event Details

Few country stars would be a better pick to celebrate the troops than Army Reserve Warrant Officer Craig Morgan. He will perform with the 313th U.S. Army Band. Additionally, Lauren Alaina, Lee Brice, HunterGirl, and Austin Snell will perform.

Those who can’t make it to the show on May 21 will be able to watch it as a special episode of Opry Live. It will air on Saturday, May 25 on the Opry’s social media platforms, the Circle Now app, and Circle Country. Additionally, it will broadcast on WSM Radio.

Featured Image by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images