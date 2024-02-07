Watch Craig Morgan Perform the National Anthem at the NFL Pro Bowl After Being Sworn Into The Army Reserves

For over the past two decades, Craig Morgan graced country music with like “That’s What I Love About Sunday”, “Almost Home”, “Little Bit of Life” and “Love Remembers.” While many know him for being a country music star, he is a veteran of the United States Army who continues to serve in the Army Reserve at 59 years old. Having successful careers in both music and the military, the singer recently performed at the NFL Pro Bowl after receiving a promotion.

Videos by American Songwriter

On Sunday, the NFL hosted its annual Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida. Bringing some of the biggest stars in the NFL today with them, the weekend showcased an array of challenges from flag football to kick tac toe. Just a day before the Pro Bowl, Morgan and his family gathered to honor his dedication to the military at Alabama’s Restone Arsenal. With his wife, Karen Greer, on hand, the singer was sworn in as a Warrant Officer 1. Morgan himself remembered the moment with an Instagram post, writing, “Amazing day with my Army reserve unit 313th United States Army Band for my pinning ceremony. Special thanks to everyone who came.”

[See Craig Morgan Live In Concert – Tickets On Sale NOW]

Craig Morgan Honors America At NFL Pro Bowl

While receiving thousands of likes, fans praised Morgan for his service. Just last year, the singer returned to Reserves in a historic ceremony held on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry. At the time, Morgan wrote in a press release, “I’m excited to once again serve my country and be all I can be in hopes of encouraging others to be a part of something greater than ourselves. I love being an artist but I consider it a true privilege and honor to work with what I believe are the greatest of Americans, my fellow soldiers. God Bless America. Go Army.”

[RELATED: Dying or Dreaming? The Meaning of “Almost Home” by Craig Morgan]

After his promotion on Saturday, Morgan traveled to Orlando to perform at the Pro Bowl. Wearing his Army uniform, he graced the crowd with a stunning performance of the national anthem with the American Flag underneath him.

With a national anthem performance and a promotion happening in a single weekend, Morgan might have had one of the best weekends ever.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)