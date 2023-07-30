Watch: Tyler Childers Joins Turnpike Troubadours for John Prine Cover at Newport Folk Festival

The 64th annual Newport Folk Festival returned to Newport, Rhode Island, this weekend and brought some surprises. One of those unexpected collaborations included Tyler Childers’ joining Turnpike Troubadours’ set on Saturday (July 29).

An unannounced performer, Childers stepped on stage during Turnpike Troubadours’ Newport Folk Festival performance to pay tribute to the late John Prine. Childers shared singing duties with the band’s frontman Evan Felker for a striking performance of “Paradise.” Watch the moment below.

Tyler Childers & Turnpike Troubadours just sang “Paradise” together @Newportfolkfest and safe to say we’ll never be the same pic.twitter.com/rfJb0bVVv1 — Oh Boy Records (@ohboyrecords) July 29, 2023

According to Rolling Stone, Childers stuck around to assist on the band’s “The Bird Hunters.” The publication reports that Jason Isbell later performed at Margo Price’s tribute to John Prine aftershow. During Isbell’s appearance, he covered the late singer/songwriter’s “Storm Windows.”

Held July 28-30, at Fort Adams State Park, Newport Folk Festival is known for its many memorable and rare collaborations. Dolly Parton famously helped close the festival in 2019 with her surprise appearance during Brandi Carlile’s star-studded set.

The week proved to be a busy one for Childers, who just announced his forthcoming album. On Friday (July 28), Childers revealed his sixth studio album, Rustin’ in the Rain, will be released on September 8.

“This is a collection of songs I playfully pieced together as if I was pitching a group of songs to Elvis,” Childers said in a release. “Some covers, one co-write, and some I even wrote in my best (terrible) Elvis impersonation as I worked around the farm and kicked around the house. I hope you enjoy listening to this album as much as I enjoyed creating it. Thank you. Thank you very much.”

He also shared a stirring music video for “In Your Love.” The clip, directed by Bryan Schlam, tells “the tragic love story of two gay men as they navigate life in rural Appalachia during the 1950s,” American Songwriter previously wrote. The video stars Colton Haynes and James Scully.

(Photo Credit: Sam Waxman)