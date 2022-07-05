Crosby, Stills & Nash Return to Spotify, Following Joe Rogan Boycott

After a five-month boycott of Spotify, following Neil Young’s leave from the streaming service in protest of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Crosby, Stills & Nash have returned their music to the platform. Crosby, Stills & Nash will donate streaming profits to COVID-19 charities for “at least a month.”

The group initially pulled all of their music from Spotify in February of 2022 after former bandmate Neil Young removed his catalog in protest of the “misinformation” around the COVID pandemic he said was being presented on Rogan’s podcast. “I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines,” Young initially wrote on his blog, “potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them.”

Several artists, including Joni Mitchell, subsequently pulled their catalog from the platform following Young, who has since moved his music to SiriusXM.

I don’t own it now and the people who do are in business to make money https://t.co/TwyI2z2y1w — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) July 2, 2022

Though they’ve returned their music to Spotify, their albums under Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young include a number of omissions, specifically songs credited to Young, which are unavailable to stream. On the band’s second album Déjà Vu from 1970, for example, the tracks “Helpless,” “Country Girl,” “Woodstock,” and “Everybody I Love” are no longer available.

Crosby, Stills & Nash initially said that they wouldn’t return their music to Spotify “until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce.” The band have not released a statement since putting their music back on the platform, though David Crosby responded to a fan asking why the group’s music was on Spotify again.

“I don’t own it now,” wrote Crosby, “and the people who do are in business to make money.”

Photo: Nick Pickles / Redferns