The Heavy Heavy Cover Crosby, Stills & Nash’s “Guinnevere”

British folk rockers The Heavy Heavy have taken on the often daunting task of re-imagining a classic. But not just any classic, they’ve attempted to recreate Crosby, Stills & Nash’s already stunning tune “Guinnevere.”
The result is an impressive rendition in which bandleaders Will Turner and Georgie Fuller’s lush vocals meld together to create harmonies that haunt, giving their cover of the song a deep, dark complexity.
“‘Guinnevere’ is our favourite David Crosby song,” said the band in a statement. “It’s both haunting and beautiful. It has really interesting harmonies and the droning guitar is an atmosphere in and of itself. The song is totally unique, and we wanted to put our spin on it and get into that world.”
Listen to their version, below.
Often inspired by the legendary folk ensemble, The Heavy Heavy recently gave an impromptu, a cappella performance of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s “Find The Cost of Freedom” while waiting for an elevator.
The display earned the support of both David Crosby and Stephen Stills who commented on the posted clip, seen below.
The Heavy Heavy also made their recent late-night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, performing their song “Miles and Miles” from their EP Life And Life Only.
In the spring of 2023, The Heavy Heavy will embark on a 19-date tour across the U.S., kicking off their trek in Tampa, Florida on Mar. 19.
2023 U.S. Tour Dates
Mar. 19 – Tampa, FL @ Innings Festival
Mar. 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
Mar. 27 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
Mar. 30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Pony Boy
Mar. 31 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
Apr. 3 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s
Apr. 6 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
Apr. 7 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
Apr. 11 – Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music & Events
Apr. 12 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
Apr. 14 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios
Apr. 16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall
Apr. 18 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
Apr. 19 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
Apr. 20 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
Apr. 21 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
Apr. 26 – Baltimore, MD @ The 8×10
Apr. 27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made
Apr. 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl
Photo by Holly Whitaker / Courtesy of Shorefire Media