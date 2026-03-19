Crystal Gayle Almost Missed Recording the Song That Became Her Biggest Hit

In 1977, Crystal Gayle released a song that to this day remains among her most well-known. “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue“, on her fourth studio album, We Must Believe In Magic, became the biggest crossover hit of her career. A four-week No. 1 hit at country radio, “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue” is written by Richard Leigh.

Videos by American Songwriter

At the time, Leigh was a relatively new songwriter, already feeling depressed that he wasn’t having more success. According to Classic Country Music Stories, Leigh wrote “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue”, not for Gayle, but for pop singer Shirley Bassey. Leigh also wrote “I’ll Get Over You”, which became Gayle’s first No. 1 hit. But subsequent songs weren’t doing as well, and Leigh feared his dreams of being a songwriter were not going to pan out for him.

Producer Allen Reynolds stopped by, not to listen to songs for Gayle, but just to cheer Leigh up. During their visit, Leigh played Reynolds “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue”, telling him it was for Bassey. Impressed by the song, Reynolds convinced Leigh that Gayle should have the song instead.

What Crystal Gayle Says About “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue”

Gayle knew she liked “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue” as soon as she heard it. But she admits she had no idea the song would end up changing everything for her. She does say that the song felt perfect for her, which is why she didn’t spend much time on her vocals for the tune.

“That was a first take,” Gayle tells Billboard. “I did not re-sing it. It just fell into place, beginning with Pig Robbins‘ opening work on the piano. It was magic in the studio that day.”

Gayle admits that she could have never imagined what “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue” would do for her and her career. The song gave Gayle her only Grammy Award, for Best Country Vocal Performance, Female. It also helped her win her first CMA Award for Female Vocalist of the Year in 1977.

“I knew it was a special song,” Gayle concedes. “But I didn’t know just how special it was. I knew that it was going to touch a lot of people. … It opened up so many doors that I couldn’t do everything that was offered for me to do. I was offered so many television specials. I hated turning anything down. It was only me, and I couldn’t do it all. To be in California one night, and they would want you the next night in New York — I couldn’t do that constantly. But I did as much as I could.”

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns