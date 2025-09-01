Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore Covers Velvet Underground Rarity in Honor of Late VU Guitarist Sterling Morrison’s Birthday

Former Sonic Youth singer/guitarist Thurston Moore has just released a cover of the Velvet Underground rarity “Temptation Inside Your Heart.” The track’s August 29 release coincides with what would’ve been the 83rd birthday of the influential band’s guitarist Sterling Morrison.

Moore recorded his version of “Temptation Inside Your Heart” with three members of his solo group—bassist Deb Googe, multi-instrumentalist James Sedwards, and percussionist Jem Doulton. Googe also is a longtime member of acclaimed Irish shoegaze band My Bloody Valentine.

According to a press release, Thurston’s take on the tune “channels The Velvet Underground’s wry cool while pushing it into his own territory, with layers of electro-clatter and distortion.” You can check out the track at Moore’s official YouTube channel.

The Velvet Underground’s original version of “Temptation Inside Your Heart” features frontman Lou Reed, Morrison, and multi-instrumentalist John Cale playfully chatting and joking around as they recorded backing vocals for the pop-rock song.

Moore’s rendition features a more experimental and dark sound, similar to some of The Velvet Underground’s feedback-drenched early noise explorations.

“Temptation Inside Your Heart” was recorded in 1968, but was first released on the 1985 Velvet Underground rarities compilation V.U. It was written by Reed. Morrison died of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma on August 30, 1995, one day after his 53rd birthday.

The new cover “Temptation Inside Your Heart” arrives in advance of Thurston Moore Group’s sole scheduled upcoming concert. The show takes place September 13 at the Oslo Hackney venue in London.

About The Velvet Underground’s Influence on Moore

The Velvet Underground was a major and formative influence on Moore’s music, including with Sonic Youth. In a 1997 PBS interview, Thurston, who grew up in rural Connecticut, explained that The Velvet Underground was among the reasons why he decided to move to New York City, where he co-founded Sonic Youth.

Moore covered The Velvet Underground song “Heroin” with Primal Scream frontman Bobbie Gillespie for the 2021 tribute album I’ll Be Your Mirror. In 2022, Ecstatic Peace Library, a publishing company co-founded by Thurston, published Linger On: The Velvet Underground, an in-depth book about the band written by Ignacio Julià.

More Recent News About Moore

Moore’s most recent full-length album project was Flow Critical Lucidity, a solo effort that was released in September 2024.

(Photo by Vera Marmelo; Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns)