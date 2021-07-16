Daily Discovery: Gina Naomi Baez Declares It’s “My Time” on New Single

Every now and then, the music industry will pop out an anthem that can convince you to take on the world. These songs are built on empowerment with the scaffolding of resilience and fortitude. Recently, singer/songwriter Gina Naomi Baez took her shot at penning her own power ballad. Influenced by the strength of “Fight Song” by Rachel Platten, Baez wrote “My Time.”

“The music is inspired by my life experiences and facing bumps on this road we all call life. Being a childhood cancer survivor, I’ve always felt like I’m a fighter and warrior. Literally nothing can stop me,” Baez tells American Songwriter. “I wrote this song [‘My Time’] because I wanted to write an anthem-type song that faced those moments in life where you feel defeated and like giving up. I hope fans immediately can relate with the emotions and feelings of the song. I want fans to feel empowered like they just took a shot of confidence.”

Taking in “My Time” will assuredly raise your spirits. Baez’s vocals pour into and echo in the song’s synth-pop-esque soundscape. The singer explained that she loves to “experiment with new sounds and taking risks” which led to the intricate collage of “My Time.”

This polished single unsurprisingly stems from the artist’s musically rich background. “I’ve grown up surrounded by music my entire life,” she says. “My first love was in musical theatre and recording artists like Barbra Streisand and Celine Dion. In middle school, I was diagnosed with cancer and I actually wrote a few songs on piano but didn’t take it too seriously. I was also pretty shy about sharing them. I loved being on stage but performing a self-written song was exposing my personal feelings and thoughts and it scared me. It wasn’t until college I started listening to more and more artists, specifically Taylor Swift and Sia. I found while auditioning for Broadway, TV, and Film, songwriting was a way to make art on my own. I began to feel more comfortable expressing myself through songwriting and I’ve been hooked ever since.”

Overall, we’re hooked on Baez’s carpe diem sound and can’t wait for her next single to drop.

Listen to Gina Naomi Baez’s “My Time” below and watch out for her forthcoming EP.