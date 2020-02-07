The Norwegian trio Great News are a well kept indie secret. Hailing from the great northern nation, the band makes high-powered pop-rock that is inescapably catchy.

This is especially true on Great News’ newest single, “Greedy Little Things.” The single is the first peek at the band’s sophomore LP, Now and Them, which will debut on April 17. The song is driving and built around guitar sonics that would make Julian Casablancas proud.

“Some of my best friends were nagging me ‘cause I never listened much to The Strokes back in the day,” Great News’ lead singer Even Kjelby, told American Songwriter. “So, I started off with a straight forward riff that reminded me of their early stuff. That’s how the song came about.”

“The best writing sessions are when the entire band is gathered and a song just happens as we go along,” Kjelby continued. “We recorded ‘Greedy Little Things’ in our studio and then we went to our dear friend Matias Tellez’ studio and mixed it and tracked the drums. It was a very plug-and-play session, we loved it!”

“‘Greedy Little Things’ is an anthem for today’s youth culture—touching upon the vices of materialism, the upside to minimalism, and that happiness is found in the journey, not in some fixed destination frequently being imposed by others,” Fancy PR told American Songwriter.

Listen to Great News’ new single “Greedy Little Things” below: