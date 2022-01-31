Daily Discovery: MOR’s “Superficial Intelligence” Seeks Beauty for All

The latest single from the Swedish supergroup, MOR, is an exploration of the beauty within a vain and deceptive world—an anthem for those still wanting to enjoy the pleasures of life despite the chaos. “Superficial Intelligence,” with its hypnotizing, otherworldly soundscape, invites listeners to escape into the blur of the fast-paced nature of the world and enjoy the commotion.

“Superficial Intelligence” is the group’s first single from their upcoming debut LP, BABYDOLLS, to be released on February 24. From the collective mind of MAPEI, Fredrik Okazaki, and Thomas Rusiak, MOR is a supergroup of multitalented writers and producers seeking to expand their connections to Afrobeats and alt-pop that they introduced with earlier projects.

MOR’s lyrics turn to a very honest description of the world, encapsulating the same rawness in their lyrics that the soundscape offers:

I saw gods walk by me

Paved in jewels from Tiffany’s

Opium smell from their hair

Wanna throw a rollie in the air

Vocalist Mapei tells American Songwriter that the group’s inspiration for the song came from a “genuine place of wanting everyone to feel beautiful in all constellations.” In creating a track detailing the troubles of the modern world, the recording of the vocals brought a new sense of beauty to the song—an exploration that is evident in the chorus:

I want what you have on

I want everything you Wish for

What I want? Is our chemistry

I want beauty for all

Hey, don’t we all…

“The way Okazaki mixed the vocals, made me feel beautiful as a vocalist,” she says. “The vocals sound like that of a classical piece. It has a darkness to the lyrical tone. But with such a belief that evils do not exist. The inspiration is to be naked as a flame from a lighter in a dark cold world. To ignite thought, and a little bit of fantasy, as well as history!”

Ultimately, the message behind “Superficial Intelligence” is to appreciate the life we’ve all been given and to do away with the shame of enjoying life, despite the chaos.

“There is nothing wrong with enjoying yourself in the commotion,” Mapei says. “When you can observe this, and realize what is important for you in your life. And you take what is good for you from the superficiality—that is when the intelligence comes in. If it is only to exploit, use and ruin others. It is not smart to us. There are two sides of the coin to this song. It is up to you which face you want to show in the shallow waters.”

As a solo artist, Mapei has garnered a Grammy nomination and several remixes from artists including Chance The Rapper, Benny Blanco, and has toured with esteemed performers such as John Legend, RZA, and Franz Ferdinand. Her bandmate Rusiak, a pioneer in Swedish Hip Hop, is a multi-Sweedish Grammy-Award winner who has worked with superstars such as Robyn (Dancin’ On My Own). Okazaki is a multitalented writer/producer who has worked with superstar Swedish artists, such as Robyn and has ventured to collaborate with US artists such as FKA Twigs.

Listen to “Superficial Intelligence” below.

Photo courtesy of MOR.