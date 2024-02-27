Dan + Shay Joke ‘The Voice’ Will Break up the Band: “That’s Gonna Be It for Us”

Dan + Shay are excited to share the first “joint chair” on NBC’s popular singing competition The Voice. Still, the country duo joked that all that togetherness may be fatal to their music careers.

“It’s gonna break up the band,” Dan Smyers, 36, joked to People.

“That’s gonna be it for us,” added Shay Mooney, 32.

Dan + Shay Will Have “Power of Two”

In all seriousness, the duo firmly believes two heads are better than one.

“I feel like we have the power of two,” Mooney told People. We have the perfect democracy between us. I feel like if we both love something, it’s going to be really great. We use that to our advantage.”

The GRAMMY-winning duo admitted to “still trying to figure out the two chairs and one button thing,” Smyers said.

“You better have a smile on your face when you turn around like, ‘This is what I was hoping we’d do,'” Mooney joked to Smyers.

Reba McEntire Sends Love to Her New Fellow Coaches

Dan + Shay spoke to People about being star-struck by fellow coaches Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper and John Legend.

“We’re such fans of them as artists and as people,” Smyers said.

The feeling is mutual for at least one coach. “I’m so excited about @DanAndShay being on #TheVoice!” McEntire posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. “They’re the best!”

“Love you @reba!” the duo replied.

Dan + Shay Did Almost Break Up Once

Any talk of splitting up now is purely for comedic value. However, the pair admitted in a September 2023 interview that they very nearly called it quits at one time.

Dan + Shay didn’t speak to each other for four months after wrapping up their headlining The (Arena) Tour in December 2021. Fortunately, a March 2022 conversation “changed everything” for the GRAMMY-winning duo.

Smyers told Mooney that the discussion helped him realize that “the thing that filled my cup the most was being in a room with you, making music together.”

