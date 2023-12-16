Cher Says She Wouldn’t Accept Rock Hall Induction “If They Gave Me a Million Dollars”

Cher is high on a lot of people’s list of artists who have been overlooked for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. However, during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday, the pop icon and Oscar-winning actress insisted that she wouldn’t even accept the honor if it was offered to her.

The subject came up when host Kelly Clarkson pointed out that Cher had just topped Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart with her holiday new tune “DJ Play a Christmas Song,” noting that she’d now scored No. 1 hits in seven decades.

Cher explained that only she and one other artist had accomplished the feat.

“It’s a band,” Cher said. “It took four of them to be one of me … The Rolling Stones and me. And I’m not in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.”

On Being Snubbed by the Rock Hall

When Clarkson expressed disbelief about Cher being passed over for the honor, Cher didn’t hold back about how she felt about the snub.

“You know what? I wouldn’t be in it now if they gave me a million dollars. I’m not kidding you,” she declared. “I was about to say something else. I was about to say I’m not s***ing you.”

She added, “I’m never gonna change my mind. … [They] can just go you-know-what themselves.”

Cher proceeded to tout another of her career accomplishments, proclaiming that she “changed music forever” with her chart-topping 1998 smash “Believe,” which was notable for it’s influential use of AutoTune.

Clarkson Loves Cher’s New Holiday Hit

Later in the interview, Clarkson told Cher that she thought “Believe” had a similar vibe as “DJ Play a Christmas Song,” and shared how much she loves the new holiday tune.

“‘DJ Play a Christmas Song’—I’m gonna say it, fight me on it—is the greatest Christmas song to come out since [Mariah Carey’s] ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You,’” Clarkson said. “It’s the greatest contemporary Christmas song to come out. Like, I love it so much. It makes me so happy. I’m not kidding.”

“DJ Play a Christmas Song” is from Cher’s first-ever holiday album, Christmas, which was released in October. It debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Holiday Albums chart.