LIVE: ‘The Voice’ Premiere — Reactions, Results, and Recap from Season 25, Episode 1

The Voice is back. Monday, February 26 kicks off the 25th season of the beloved singing competition. Keep up with all the thrilling action from the episode here with up-to-the-minute updates, reactions, recaps, and more.
Twin Contestants Make Quite the Impression
Twins Justin and Jeremy Garcia, 17-year-old high school seniors from the San Francisco Bay Area, won hearts and minds with their audition on season 25 of "The Voice."
"Their harmony was almost like one voice," one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Twins moving and singing as one. So connected and joyous."
Another user inquired if the start was too low, but the original user replied that it was "perfection."
"So often people go for the highs," the user wrote. "Loved the lows, for a change."
Reba McEntire and Chance the Rapper Melt Viewers' Hearts With Dance
The competition has begun, but things haven't gotten cutthroat yet. Coaches Reba McEntire and Chance the Rapper delighted "The Voice" viewers with their dance in the Season 25 premiere.
"REBA AND CHANCE’S DANCE IM CRYINGGG," one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
First Look at the Iconic "Double Chair" For Dan + Shay
In anticipation of "The Voice" season 25 premiere, the popular NBC show's official account posted a video of the first-ever "double chair" for debut coaches Dan + Shay.
"I'm honored to be sitting in this iconic red chair, and we got two of 'em," Dan Smyers said.
The GRAMMY-winning country-pop duo will join returning coaches Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper and John Legend. Dan + Shay are replacing Season 24 winner Niall Horan, who was unable to return due to touring conflicts.