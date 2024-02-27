LIVE: ‘The Voice’ Premiere — Reactions, Results, and Recap from Season 25, Episode 1

The Voice is back. Monday, February 26 kicks off the 25th season of the beloved singing competition. Keep up with all the thrilling action from the episode here with up-to-the-minute updates, reactions, recaps, and more.

(Image via @NBCTheVoice on X)

Twins Justin and Jeremy Garcia, 17-year-old high school seniors from the San Francisco Bay Area, won hearts and minds with their audition on season 25 of "The Voice."

"Their harmony was almost like one voice," one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Twins moving and singing as one. So connected and joyous."

Another user inquired if the start was too low, but the original user replied that it was "perfection."

"So often people go for the highs," the user wrote. "Loved the lows, for a change."