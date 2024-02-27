‘The Voice’ Premieres With Reba Being Blocked Over Masterful “I Will Survive” Cover

The Voice is back with season 25 and the coaches are holding nothing back as the first contestant caused a firestorm among Dan + Shay, John Legend, Reba McEntire, and Chance the Rapper. With both Legend and Reba returning for yet another season, they find themselves competing with newcomers like Chance the Rapper and the duo of Dan + Shay. But while Chance the Rapper might be new to coaching, he isn’t wasting any time showing he will be a top competitor by using his first block against country music royalty.

Kicking off season 25 of The Voice, the coaches met Dani Stacy who decided to stun the stars with her cover of “I Will Survive.” And it worked. For the first singer on the first episode of the new season, Stacy received all four coaches turning their chairs. But before Reba even got a chance to try and convince the singer to team up with her, Chance the Rapper decided to use his block and cut her out. While using his block early could have some consequences in the future, it worked in his favor as Stacy decided to pick him.



Online, fans reacted to the news as a poll showed that many believed she would pick Dan + Shay, but that is what makes The Voice so unpredictable. With Stacy picking Chance the Rapper, fans wrote online, “Already five turn chair with a blocked!!! Great job Dani.” Another fan added, “I liked Dani’s cover of I Will Survive. Love her low tone.”

Already five turn chair with a blocked!!! Great job Dani!!! 😀🎤🥳 #TheVoice @NBCTheVoice — Michelle Kelley (@jeremygamer29) February 27, 2024

#TheVoice I liked Dani's cover of I Will Survive. Love her low tone. — elecTriciT (@Trish_T) February 27, 2024

As for the decision to use his block, fans also discussed Chance the Rapper. “Chance blocking Reba already, oh he’s scared.”

Chance blocking Reba already, oh he’s scared! #TheVoice — jada (@houseofwarwick) February 27, 2024

While Chance the Rapper is looking to bring home his first win, he spoke about getting the opportunity with NBC Insider. He said, “I wanted to be a Coach on The Voice because I like giving platforms to young Artists — especially people who are already seasoned in their trade and know what they’re doing but just need the right spotlight. I wanted to be a part of the process.”

