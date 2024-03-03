Dan + Shay Want “The Goat” Blake Shelton for First-Ever Triple Chair on ‘The Voice’

In a recent promo video, judges John Legend, Dan + Shay, Reba McEntire, and Chance the Rapper voiced which stars they would choose as co-judges in a hypothetical all-double-chair season of The Voice.

Specifically, country stars Dan + Shay picked former The Voice and country musician Blake Shelton as their pick for triple-chair. Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney are currently taking up one chair themselves for the first time on the current season of The Voice.

Why Did Dan + Shay Pick Blake Shelton as Their Co-Chair?

The pair quickly picked Shelton as their potential third chair, citing the artist’s history on the show and former mentorship. In 2021, the duo served as Shelton’s Battle advisors on the show and had previously been featured on The Voice with Chevel Shepherd.

“You guys are the first artists I think I ever really mentored,” Shelton said in a clip from a previous episode of the show.

Dan + Shay noted that Shelton has won more times than any other coach on The Voice. “He is the GOAT on The Voice,” said Smyers. The pair went on to joke about Shelton’s height.

It certainly makes sense why the music duo would pick Shelton as their third chair. During his tenure on the show, Shelton was a fan favorite and his chosen champs won on nine different seasons.

Dan + Shay, as well as Shelton, are currently on their own respective tours throughout the US and Canada. Shelton left The Voice in Season 23, while the current 25th season is Dan + Shay’s first time judging on the show.

Could an all-double-chair season actually happen? Don’t miss tonight’s episode of The Voice!

Photo by Jason Davis

