Dan + Shay Notch Biggest Add Day of Career with “Save Me the Trouble”

Dan + Shay’s “Save Me the Trouble,” which is the lead single on the duo’s upcoming fifth studio album Bigger Houses, has garnered 134 total adds at country radio. The success of “Save Me the Trouble” marks the biggest add-day for any country single from 2023. The song has also caused the biggest add day in history for Dan + Shay as a group.

Bigger Houses will be released on September 15. It will consist of 12 tracks and feature previously released songs “Heartbreak On The Map” and “Bigger Houses,” with the latter serving as the title track. All three tracks are accompanied by music videos. Dan + Shay will play their new songs at an upcoming performance on July 21, as part of TODAY’s Citi Concert Series.

Dan + Shay consists of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney. “I don’t think I’ve ever been prouder of a song that I am this one,” Smyers said in a release after “the song “Save Me the Trouble” was unveiled. “We wanted to have something that was a real moment, and when we started writing this, it felt like it could be something big. I wanted every section to build, and even in the second chorus, when you’re like, ‘Okay, there’s no way it could possibly get any crazier,’ then Shay takes off even further.”

Dan + Shay has additionally released a transformative new short film titled The Drive. The Drive features a very revealing and intimate conversation between the duo, where they discuss possibly disbanding.

“I was in, like, the lowest low of my entire life,” Smyers told Mooney in the clip. “Came off the road and I was like, ‘Man, I f–king hate music. I’m ready to quit.’” Mooney then responded to his bandmate, acknowledging a separation. “I could feel the separation, and I think there was little things between you and I that we never talked about. It was affecting everything,” he said. “Not just our band.”

However, Smyers ends the film with an uplifting message. “I can feel the closeness of our relationship and our friendship when I listen back to the music,” he said. “We are by far, a million times, the closest we’ve ever been. For so many reasons. But because we worked at it. That makes what we’re doing now infinitely sustainable. I could do this the rest of my life with you.”

Check out the album’s official track listing below:

1. “Breakin’ Up With a Broken Heart” – Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley

2. “Save Me The Trouble” – Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Ashley Gorley, Jordan Minton, Jordan Reynolds

3. “Heartbreak On The Map” – Dan Smyers, Jimmy Robbins, Ernest Keith Smith

4. “Always Gonna Be” – Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Ashley Gorley, Jordan Minton, Jordan Reynolds

5. “For The Both of Us” – Dan Smyers, Andy Albert, Jordan Reynolds

6. “Then Again” – Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Andy Albert, Lori McKenna, Jordan Reynolds

7. “Heaven + Back” – Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson

8. “What Took You So Long” – Dan Smyers, Jordan Minton, Jordan Reynolds, Jimmy Robbins

9. “Missing Someone” – Trannie Anderson, Adam Doleac, Dylan Guthro, Gordie Sampson

10. “We Should Get Married” – Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Andy Albert

11. “Neon Cowgirl” – Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Zach Crowell, Jessie Jo Dillon, Ashley Gorley

12. “Bigger Houses” – Dan Smyers, Andy Albert, Jordan Minton, Jordan Reynolds

