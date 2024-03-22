Blake Shelton Crashes Dan + Shay’s ‘The Voice’ Takeover at His Ole Red Nashville Bar

While a favorite on The Voice, Blake Shelton stunned fans during season 23 when he decided to depart from the show. Although claiming he wanted to spend more time with family, the country singer is currently helming his Back To The Honky Tonk Tour. With The Voice continuing without the star, the show welcomed newcomers like the duo that is Dan + Shay. Marking the first double chair, Shelton decided to have a little fun with the duo group as he crashed The Voice’s Double Chair Takeover at his Ole Red bar.

Videos by American Songwriter

Currently helming their own tour, the Heartbreak On The Map Tour, Dan + Shay traveled to Nashville to perform at the Bridgestone arena. But before singing in front of thousands of fans, the pair decided to take over Ole Red. And proving that he is always just a phone call away, Shelton called in to check up on them.

With fans shocked to see Shelton appear on screen, the country singer wasted no time poking fun at the new coaches. While the first double chair on The Voice, Shelton admitted that the chair could be his old one since he spent so many seasons on the show. Calling it his “double wide chair”, Shay Mooney seemed to agree, “That’s what I always said. They put a little divider in the middle so we can both sit in there. It’s crazy.”

Blake Shelton Praises Dan + Shay For Helping Fire Certain Coach

Recalling his time on The Voice, Shelton praised Dan + Shay for taking over and getting Niall Horan to leave. While joking, the singer said, “I’m happy you got him fired. I mean, if anybody can get him fired, it’s you guys and screw him. He’s from Ireland or wherever the hell he’s from. Get him out of here. We want good, hardworking Arkansas people taking over The Voice.”

[RELATED: John Legend Rejects Idea of Blake Shelton Returning to ‘The Voice,’ but Leaves Door Open for Gwen Stefani]

Besides keeping an eye on the coaches of The Voice and currently on tour, Shelton is also preparing to perform at the 2024 Grandstand Concert Series on Sunday, August 25. Excited about welcoming the country star to the Minnesota State Fair, tickets for the event will go on sale Friday, March 22.

Other than watching Shelton perform live, the event will also feature a plethora of entertainment that includes a nightly fireworks show. And while fans miss Shelton on The Voice, it appears he is never too far away.

(Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)