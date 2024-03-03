‘The Voice’ Coaches Choose Their Double Chair Partners: Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Justin Bieber, & More

This season of The Voice has been going strong! A big part of what makes this show so entertaining isn’t just the stellar (and not-so-stellar) contestants, but the whole host of judges who have contributed their insight and ability to The Voice’s potential stars. But wouldn’t it be incredible to have a whole panel of double chairs someday?

The show already has a double chair this season, with country stars Dan + Shay taking up one spot on the judging panel. However, the idea of having double the number of judges on the show presents the opportunity for a new element in the show. And some extra drama.

In a promo for tonight’s episode, fans got some insight into who the current judges would choose as their co-chair on a hypothetical The Voice double chair season.

Who Did The Judges Choose as Their Hypothetical Double Chair Partner?

So who did our fine judges pick for their hypothetical partners in crime?

John Legend was quick to pick singer/songwriter Kelly Clarkson, who has also served as a judge on The Voice. Legend noted that Clarkson is an incredible artist and judge, but also noted that the two had a tendency to disagree during her tenure as a judge.

Reba opted for artist Bruno Mars as her top pick. “We’d have a blast,” she said. However, she decided to change her pick to former One Direction member and The Voice judge Niall Horan, citing the fact that the two of them would be like “little kids” if they worked together.

Chance the Rapper picked Justin Bieber as his co-chair. “He’s just unapologetically himself,” said Chance. “A real performer, a star.”

Dan + Shay had two picks in mind for their potential triple-chair. Dan was quick to pick Blake Shelton, citing the fact that Shelton has “won The Voice more than any other coach.”

Could The Voice double chair go beyond just one shared seat this season? Check out tonight’s episode to find out!

Photo by Kevin Winter

