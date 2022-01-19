Danny Elfman Releases New A.I.-Generated Music Video

For his next trick…

Musical mastermind Danny Elfman has released a one-of-a-kind new music video for his song “In Time” from his 2021 album, Big Mess.

Directed by Zev Deans, the video includes “artificial-intelligence-generated visuals created by Italian media artist Lorem and was produced using source footage of Danny that was run through a GAN (generative adversarial network),” says a press release.

In the work, Elfman melts and warps through various images, colors, and textures. It’s odd and disjointed in beautiful mesmerizing ways—in other words, it’s signature Elfman.

Courtesy Epitaph Records

Recently, too, the artist just announced that he’s set to play at this year’s Coachella Music and Arts Festival, where he will present a new live set: Danny Elfman: From Boingo to Batman to Big Mess and Beyond!

The set, as the name would suggest, will encompass Elfman’s extensive catalog, which also includes The Simpsons opening theme and work on movies with Pee-wee Herman and Tim Burton.

Elfman will perform at Coachella on April 16 and 23.

In addition, Elfman fans can pre-order the latest deluxe edition box set of Big Mess HERE. Past video releases from Elfman include the singles “Happy”, “Sorry”, “Love In The Time of Covid”, “Kick Me”, “True”, “Insects” and the reimagined duet version of “True,” featuring Trent Reznor.

Check out the latest from the outlandish musical chemist below.

Photo by Jacob Bol / BB Gun PR