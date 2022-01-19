Judas Priest Fans Bring Back Andy Sneap After He Was Dropped from Tour

Heavy metal fans of the English band Judas Priest have proven their pull with the band members.

Last week, the group announced that they would be proceeding with their 50 Heavy Metal Years 2022 tour as a “four-piece Heavy Metal band,” effectively dropping guitarist Andy Sneap. After an outcry from fans at this decision—and Sneap himself—the band brought Sneap back into the touring lineup. Judas Priest also announced that guitarist Glenn Tipton would join the touring lineup for a two-guitar company.

“Hello metal maniacs…given all that has recently evolved and transpired we have decided unanimously as a band to continue our live shows unchanged with Rob [Halford], Ian [Hill, bassist], Richie [Faulkner, guitarist], Scott [Travis, drummer], Andy and Glenn joining us whenever he’s able,” the band said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “So see you all soon as we forge ahead celebrating 50 massive heavy metal years of Judas Priest together!”

Tipton is currently battling Parkinson’s which is why his tour appearances may be sporadic.

The band kicks off the 50 Heavy Metal Years tour on March 4 in Peoria, Illinois. Find tickets HERE.

Photo by Joe Lester/Courtesy of Legacy Recordings