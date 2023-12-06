Darius Rucker Teases Musical Collaboration With Star NFL Quarterback

Among the many accomplishments held by Darius Rucker, the songwriter founded the hit band Hootie & the Blowfish, became the first Black American to win the New Artist Award from the Country Music Association, and has three Grammy Awards. Besides his contribution to music, the artist is also a massive fan of the Miami Dolphins. Given the spectacular year the Dolphins are having, the singer is most likely hoping for a Super Bowl appearance for his team. But before the Dolphins get a chance at making history, it seems that Rucker might get a chance to work with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Videos by American Songwriter

During Monday Night Football, Tagovailoa appeared on ESPN’s ManningCast to discuss all things football and watch the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars. While the quarterback has more than enough knowledge to share about the NFL, he decided to show a different talent when he grabbed his guitar and played Eric Clapton’s “Tears in Heaven.” While the quarterback gracefully made his way through the song, both Peyton and Eli Manning struggled when it came to the words. But that didn’t matter as many pointed to Tagovailoa’s talents on the guitar.

[RELATED: Darius Rucker Gets Honest on Hollywood Walk of Fame Honor: “I Always Feel Like I Haven’t Done Enough”]

From Quarterback To Band Member

The social media account, To Wit, which often shares news surrounding the Dolphins, suggested that Tagovailoa and Rucker join forces for a “jam session.” Rucker seemed open to the idea as he shared on X, “I’m in.”

On Tuesday, word eventually got to Tagovailoa as he also shared his enthusiasm about the idea, posting a string of rock emojis on the social media site.

Fans also shared their thoughts on the idea, writing, “Let me know how to get tickets! Two of my favorites collide with music and sports?!?” Another fan added, “Y’all should do a new rendition of the dolphins fight song. Tua on the guitar and Darius with the vocals.”

Y’all should do a new rendition of the dolphins fight song. Tua on the guitar and Darius with the vocals. — Corey J. Washington (@cjkramer8) December 5, 2023

Before Tagovailoa steps into the studio with Rucker for a jam session, he must face-off against the Tennessee Titans on Monday, December 11. Currently, he leads the Dolphins with a 9-3 record and is 1st in the AFC East.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)