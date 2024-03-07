Dark Star Orchestra Announces Spring Tour in 2024

Beloved Grateful Dead tribute act Dark Star Orchestra is heading on tour this spring, and the band has teased a few of the initial dates for the tour. The tour is expected to take place in the US and no supporting acts have been announced yet. Dark Star is also currently on their summer tour.

Videos by American Songwriter

So far, it looks like the Dark Star Orchestra Spring 2024 Tour will start on May 17 in Asheville, NC at Salvage Station. More tour dates will be announced, but the last date mentioned appears to be June 1 in Wellston, Michigan at Hoxeyville Spring.

General on-sale starts on March 8 at 10:00 am ET. If you want to get your hands on tickets to the Dark Star Orchestra Spring 2024 Tour, you have a few options. You can check out the band’s website or find tickets on Ticketmaster or Stubhub. Stubhub is our top pick, since the platform is backed by the FanProtect Program and ensures that all purchases are legitimate and scam-free.

Dark Star Orchestra is a Grateful Dead cover and tribute band that has been going strong since 1997. The Chicago-founded group is known for bringing the best of the Grateful Dead to new audiences with absolutely killer live performances.

Fans of Dark Star Orchestra don’t mess around, so tickets will likely sell out fast. Get yours today!

May 17 – Asheville, NC – Salvage Station

May 18 – Asheville, NC – Salvage Station

May 19 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre

May 24 – Thornville, OH – Dark Star Jubilee

May 25 – Thornville, OH – Dark Star Jubilee

May 26 – Thornville, OH – Dark Star Jubilee

June 1 – Wellston, MI – Hoxeyville Spring

Photo by Jason Merritt

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.