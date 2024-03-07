Baroness and Red Fang Announce Spring Tour in 2024

Heavy metal genre-bending outfits Baroness and Red Fang are heading out on a co-headlining tour this spring, and fans should snag their tickets quickly before this short tour sells out. The tour will span several dates along the East Coast.

The five-date Baroness and Red Fang 2024 Tour will start on May 13 in Winston Salem, North Carolina at The Ramkat. The tour is expected to close on May 18 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania at HMAC, though many fans have taken to social media to express their desire for additional tour dates.

“Why isn’t this a 30 city tour?! Wtf!!!” said one disgruntled fan.

Who knows? We might get lucky and hear about an extension soon.

We’re excited to announce a handful of co-headline dates with @RedFangBand this May! Tickets are available Friday 💀🩸 https://t.co/kxaQzN2PmI pic.twitter.com/JDOOSxOYBh — Baroness (@YourBaroness) March 6, 2024

Some of the tour dates are already available for general sale on Ticketmaster, and a few other dates have presale events that start on March 8. We also recommend checking out Stubhub to potentially find cheaper tickets or tickets to dates that may be sold out.

Baroness recently released their newest album Stone back in September. Red Fang will be embarking on an additional international tour of the UK and Europe in August this year. Both bands are known for their heavy metal stylings, plus genre-bending sounds akin to sludge, prog-rock, alt-rock, stoner rock, etc.

Grab your tickets ASAP to see Baroness and Red Fang live this spring! This super-short tour doesn’t have many tickets available, so snatch them up while you still can.

May 13 – Winston Salem, NC – The Ramkat

May 14 – Norfolk, VA – Elevation 27

May 15 – Baltimore, MD – Ram’s Head Live

May 16 – Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony

May 18 – Harrisburg, PA – HMAC

Photo by James Rexroad

