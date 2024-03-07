Little Feat Announce Can’t Be Satisfied Summer Tour in 2024

Fans of rock-country fans might be happy to know that Little Feat will be kicking off a summer tour in 2024, and they’re not going alone. The band will get support from a ton of musicians, including The Wood Brothers, Marc Broussard, Palmetto Motel, Duane Betts, Los Lobos, and more. Little Feat is currently touring with Tedeschi Trucks Band. Aptly named The Can’t Be Satisfied Tour, the name comes from the legendary song that boosted the career of Muddy Waters.

The Little Feat 2024 Tour will start on June 13 in Cary, North Carolina at the Koka Booth Amphitheater. The tour will end on July 3 in La Vista, Nebraska at The Astro.

Tickets are on-sale NOW for the ‘Can’t Be Satisfied’ Summer Tour. The Wood Brothers, Los Lobos, Marc Broussard, and Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel will be in select cities. Tickets & VIP Packages are available here: https://t.co/K5yddkSmVT pic.twitter.com/iZ6QJw40nG — Little Feat (@littlefeattweet) February 23, 2024

Fans can grab their tickets through the band’s website, Ticketmaster, or Stubhub. We recommend Stubhub since this third-party ticketing platform is perfect for finding last-minute tickets or tickets to tour dates that have sold out.

Don’t miss out on this chance to see Little Feat live. Get your tickets ASAP!

Little Feat 2024 Tour

June 13 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheater *

June 14 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion *

June 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – Carnegie Music Hall of Oakland ^

June 18 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion ^

June 20 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater ^

June 21 – Grand Rapids, MI – Meijer Gardens ^

June 22 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival ^

June 24 – Evansville, IN – Victory Theatre %

June 25 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory %

June 26 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater %

June 28 – Sioux Falls, SD – Washington Pavilion #

June 29 – St. Paul, MN – Fitzgerald Theater #

June 30 – Mankato, MN – Vetter Stone Amphitheater #

July 2 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place #

July 3 – La Vista, NE – The Astro #

* with The Wood Brothers

^ with Los Lobos

% with Marc Broussard

# with Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel

Photo by Jason Merritt

