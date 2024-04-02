Indie Roots Band Dispatch Expands Summer Tour in 2024

Roots/reggae outfit Dispatch just announced that they will be extending their summer 2024 tour with even more dates! Since adding a few symphony dates to the tour, the band has decided to add a few more stops along New York, the Carolinas, and the Rockies. In addition to several orchestras accompanying the band for select tour dates, artists Maggie Rose and Ripe will also be supporting Dispatch for select dates.

The Dispatch 2024 Summer Tour will start on May 26 at Memorial Meltdown in Lake George, New York. The final date on the tour will be October 19 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts.

The artist presale for the new dates is currently live through the band’s website. Use the code “SUMMER” to reserve your spot. A couple of the tour dates also have presale events going strong over at Ticketmaster.

Public on-sale is expected to start on April 5 at 10:00 am local. Tickets are going to sell fast during the presale, so if you missed your chance to score your seat for your selected tour date, try out Stubhub. We recommend Stubhub for highly-anticipated tours like this one, and the FanProtect Program guarantees that your purchases are secure. It’s worth a shot!

Don’t miss your chance to see Dispatch and friends live this summer!

May 26 – Memorial Meltdown – Lake George, NY

June 8 – GoPro Mountain Games – Vail, CO (NEW!)

June 22 – TD Pavilion at the Mann – Philadelphia, PA (with The Philadelphia Orchestra) (NEW!)

June 23 – Reggae Rise Up: Maryland – Baltimore, MD

June 28 – Artpark – Lewiston, NY (NEW!)

June 29 – Saranac Brewing Co – Utica, NY (with Ripe) (NEW!)

June 30 – The Capitol Groove – Hartford, CT –

July 19 – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater – Wilmington, NC (NEW!)

July 20 – Beech Mountain Resort Summer Concert Series – Beech Mountain, NC (with Maggie Rose) (NEW!)

July 21 – The Windjammer – Isle of Palms, SC (NEW!)

August 31 – Tanglewood – Lenox, MA (with the Boston Pops Orchestra) (NEW!)

October 8 – EPIC Event Center – Green Bay, WI

October 9 – The Sylvee – Madison, WI

October 11 – GLC Live at 20 Monroe – Grand Rapids, MI

October 12 – Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA

October 13 – KEMBA Live! – Columbus, OH

October 15 – Agora Theatre and Ballroom – Cleveland, OH

October 18 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA

October 19 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA

Photo courtesy of Dispatch on Facebook

