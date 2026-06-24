Daryl Hall Gives Fans a Health Update Following Kidney Transplant

When joining forces, the duo of Hall & Oates seemed untouchable as they released hit after hit. For those who might need a reminder, the duo released timeless songs like “Rich Girl,” “Kiss on My List,” and “Maneater.” Sadly, the years created a divide between John Oates and Daryl Hall, eventually leading to their split in 2023. While Hall continues to explore a solo career in music, the singer recently shared an update on his health after receiving a kidney transplant.

While most fans had no idea about Hall’s health, the singer hoped to offer some good news when he posted an update on Twitter. “I thought you should know that I recently received a kidney transplant from a very kind and generous living donor. It happened a couple of weeks ago, and I’m already starting to feel better. It was, according to my doctors, a complete success!”

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Hi everybody — I recently received a kidney transplant from a generous living donor, and I'm already feeling better. Back to normal in a few months, so get ready for more music and Daryl's House shows. You all take care! Love, D pic.twitter.com/PPtevGwiUF — Daryl Hall (@realdarylhall) June 23, 2026

With the surgery considered a success, Hall promised that he would return to the studio in the coming months. “I should be back to normal in a few months, so get ready for more music and lots of Daryl’s House shows.”

[RELATED: How a Misguided First Impression of Daryl Hall Left Phil Collins With a Sour Taste: “I Didn’t Like Him”]

Daryl Hall Ready To Get Back To The Spotlight

Thrilled over the news, fans filled the comment section with support. “Get better soon Daryl Hall. I am always listening to the remixes of Hall and Oates that have become my obsession for a year or more ago! Blessings and get well soon!” Another fan added, “You gave a generation of us a voice, an identity and a lifeline! And that’s just the one about which I identify! Your work will go on!”

Looking at the rest of 2026, Hall has no performances scheduled throughout the remainder of the year. And with his last performance coming in August 2025 at the Minnesota State Fair, fans are anxious for the singer to return to the spotlight.

But for now, they can rest easy knowing that Hall is focused on his recovery and excited to get back to Daryl’s House. Launched in 2007, the web series showcased the singer and his band covering hit songs. Some episodes included special guests like Joe Walsh, Billy Gibbons, Sammy Hagar, and more.

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As his health improves, Hall has something many artists never get – a second chance. And if his promise of new music and more Daryl’s House episodes is any indication of the future, the singer plans to make the most of it.

(Photo by Donald Kravitz/Getty Images)