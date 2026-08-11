Legendary Rock Drummer Battling “Serious Health Issues” After Band Abruptly Cancels Shows

While Frank Beard found his footing in the music industry alongside bands like the Warlocks, the Hustlers, American Blues, and Cellar Dwellers – when the musician joined the lineup of ZZ Top, he found stardom. Joining the group in the late 1960s, he remained part of the lineup for decades. That was until ZZ Top prepared to take the stage at the famed Hollywood Bowl. Although excited for the show, the band canceled the concert as Beard faced numerous health issues.

With Billy Gibbons and Elwood Franics ready to perform, Beard couldn’t muster the strength to continue. Standing by him, ZZ Top canceled the concert. Releasing a statement, it read, “Insurmountable obstacles require canceling our Hollywood Bowl performance. Friends, fans and followers of ZZ TOP are the best in the business and the band is counting on everyone to bear with us for this brief interruption.”

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After ZZ Top informed ticketholders that they would receive a full refund within a week, many fans wondered what exactly had happened. With Gibbons only labeling it “insurmountable obstacles,” rumors started to circulate. While Beard needed to step away to focus on his health at this time, ZZ Top turned to Michael Monahan to take over for the drummer until he returned.

[RELATED: Billy Gibbons Reveals Gillette Tried to Buy ZZ Top’s Beards for $2 Million]

ZZ Top Pushes Forward Without Frank Beard

Moving past the cancellation, ZZ Top made their way back to the stage on Saturday night with a show in Saratoga, California. While fans quickly noticed that Beard was missing from the lineup, many offered the drummer their love and support during the difficult time.

Sadly, ZZ Top had faced sudden lineup changes before. Part of the group for over five decades, bassist Dusty Hill passed away in 2021. While Francis eventually took Hill’s spot in the band, the bassist was able to celebrate ZZ Top being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

Looking ahead at ZZ Top’s schedule, the famed band was set to travel to states like Texas, Oregon, Georgia, South Carolina, New York, and several others before their last show in Port Wentworth on October 9.

(Photo by Gary Miller/WireImage)