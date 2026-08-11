Veteran Rock Frontman Dead at 46 After Battle With Cancer

Finding his home in music as the lead singer of Scars of Tomorrow, Mike Milford spent over two decades with the band, releasing several albums. Those albums included Design Your Fate, The Horror of Realization, and The Failure of Drowning. Sadly, at just 46, the singer struggled with health issues while battling cancer. Although supporting Milford, Scars of Tomorrow announced that the lead vocalist had recently passed away.

Posting a picture of Milford sitting on a throne, Scars of Tomorrow honored the late singer with a touching tribute. “We’re thinking about our friend and singer, Mike Milford, today as we mourn the news of his passing. Thank you to everyone who supported Mike and Scars over the past two plus decades. If you ever had the privilege of meeting Mike, you know what an amazing person he was. He was an incredible frontman, artist manager, label exec, father, friend and so much more.”

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Offering their love and support to Millford’s family, Scars of Tomorrow celebrated the legacy he helped create and how it would forever preserve his memory. “We hope his legacy lives on through the memories he gave us and all the incredible heavy music he made.”

[RELATED: The Pogues Drummer Andrew Ranken Passes Away at 72]

Bob Bradley Honors Life And Legacy Of Mike Milford

Fellow bandmate Bob Bradley shared another post that featured a collage of pictures from years on the road. Showing a completely different side, he wrote, “Rest easy Mike Milford. You were loved by so many and made a huge impact in the heavy music and hardcore scene during our touring days together and well after. Just thinking about you and praying for your family and all that were there for him during his battle with cancer.”

More than just a singer, Bradley labeled him nothing short of a music industry wizard. “Father, musician, music industry wizard and all around amazing guy, RIP and thanks for all the memories my friend.”

No matter the post, fans were sure to add their love for Milford and his contributions to music. “I can’t imagine the heartbreak you must feel. He was a defining figure in a defining time. Sending you the biggest hug, old friend.” Another comment read, “So so sorry for this loss, Bob Bradley. He may be gone, but he lives forever in our hearts! Legends never die. RIParadise to our dearest and oldest friend. We love you.”

Milford’s battle with cancer might have ended, but his influence on the heavy music community remained. And his music, friendships, and memories ensured his legacy would live on long after his passing.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Capital Concerts)