Bluegrass Superstar Takes the Stage in a Hockey Helmet After Fan Nails Him in the Head Mid-Show

No matter the genre, decade, or group, every performer has dealt with fans throwing items on stage. For some bands, they loved the idea of items being tossed at them. But others considered it to be both disruptive and dangerous. Especially, when the performer wasn’t able to get out of the way in time. Recently, Billy Strings was the latest singer to get struck by a flying object. Although agitated by the fan, Strings had the perfect reaction when taking the stage with a hockey helmet.

The original incident happened when Strings was speaking with the crowd at Fishers Event Center in Indiana. After the object hit the singer, it took him a moment to realize what exactly had happened. He even admitted, “You know, why the f***k would you throw something at me? Is your d**k really that small? I was just getting ready to say how much I’m happy to be here, and I love you guys and all this s**t and then you throw something and it hits me right in the f***ing head.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Somewhat enraged by the fans, Strings ended his statement, insisting, “find out who that was and sodomize them, please.” Countless fans agreed with Strings, labeling the individual unhinged, immature, and ignorant. While the hitmaker finished his set, he made sure to wear some protective gear the next time the spotlight found him.

[RELATED: “I Feel Like Such an Idiot”: Bluegrass Star Makes Tour Date Changes Following Skateboarding Accident]

Billy Strings Taking A Hockey Helmet On The Road For Safety

When getting ready to entertain once again on Friday night, Strings walked on stage. But this time, he was wearing a hockey helmet. With fans instantly getting the joke, they loved the idea of Strings feeding into the incident. And to make it even better, he performed “Red Daisy” while keeping the helmet in place.

Online, fans couldn’t get enough of the hilarious moment as one comment read, “I laughed so hard while watching the stream. And to change in lyrics of ‘don’t let your lighters fly’ during Catch and Release. Love some Billy.” Another person added, “This was hilarious! I love that man’s sense of humor.”

Looking ahead at his schedule, Strings had sold out the rest of August and nearly September. With concerts in Denver, Inglewood, Everett, Chattanooga, and Huntsville, the singer hoped to end the year without needing to put the helmet back on. But given what happened in Indiana, keeping it nearby might not be the worst idea.

(Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)