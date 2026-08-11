“Want To Sing It, Buddy?”: Scotty McCreery’s 3-Year-Old Son Steals the Show With Adorable Onstage Duet

Scotty McCreery made his Oklahoma City show a family affair! During his opening set for Cody Johnson at Paycom Center, the American Idol alum welcomed his 3-year-old son, Avery, to the stage. McCreery and his wife, Gabi, also share Oliver, who will turn one in September.

Ahead of the sweet moment, McCreery walked to the side of the stage to grab the toddler. Avery grabbed his dad’s hand and walked to the center of the stage.

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When they duo made it there, McCreery knelt down to his son’s height as he performed his 2024 hit, “Cab in a Solo.”

Towards the end of the tune, McCreery asked the tot, “Want to sing it, buddy?” Avery obliged, confidently crooning the last line of the track.

Afterwards, McCreery joked, “It’s bedtime, y’all,” before leading his son off of the stage.

Scotty McCreery’s Latest Release

The sweet moment follows the July release of McCreery’s latest LP, 15. The album, which included a mix of McCreery’s past hits and some new songs, was released to mark the 15-year anniversary of the singer‘s American Idol win.

“15 is looking back on where I started, how young I was, where I’ve come, family I’ve got back home, the family I have on the road with me, and the family I have in Nashville,” McCreery told Music Mayhem. “A lot’s happened in 15 years that I’m very proud of.”

“I think sometimes it’s good to stop, smell the roses, and just appreciate where you’re at, keep working to keep moving forward,” he continued. “But I think it’s such a go, go, go world. Always new, new, new, and more, more, more. I think sometimes it’s good to stop and just appreciate where you’ve been. So that’s what I’m doing with 15.”

Looking ahead to the future, McCreery told the outlet that he “just wants to keep making music that impacts people in a positive way and helps them enjoy a night out on the town, a party night, helps them enjoy their wedding day, helps them get through a loss.”

“In 15 years, I hope that’s still happening,” he said. “I hope I’m writing my best songs yet. I hope we’re out there on the road still seeing the fans, still playing country music.”

Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images