Darius Rucker Mourns the Death of His Best Friend in Emotional Tribute: “Thank U for Changing My Life”

Darius Rucker might be a famed songwriter and lead singer of Hootie & the Blowfish, but behind the hitmaker was an entire team working around the clock. From his band to his crew, dozens of people helped bring a single Rucker show to life. And when not on stage, the singer leaned on his bodyguard, Eugene “Buddy” Wright, to keep him safe. As the weeks turned into years, both Buddy and Rucker grew close. But sadly, Rucker recently announced that Buddy had passed away at 66.

Posting a picture of Buddy on his Facebook page, Rucker explained the numerous roles he had. “Buddy was my friend, my brother, my bodyguard, my best friend, and when I needed him to be, he was my therapist. I love u Buddy. Thank u for changing my life.” Having such a massive impact on his life and career, Rucker wasn’t the only one to honor the life of Buddy.

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Darius Rucker, Fans, And Friends Keep Buddy’s Legacy Alive

Fans also took a moment to recall how “sweet and funny” Buddy was. “We met him once waiting to see the band. He was so sweet & funny. Even signed my cd with the band. So sorry to hear this.” Another person added, “Buddy was one of a kind. Such a great man and a special soul. It was an honor to know him all these years and he will be missed immensely. You’re in my thoughts and prayers D, May Buddy’s memory be eternal.”

While honoring his legacy, musician Chris Holly revealed that Buddy was battling cancer at the time. Not wanting the disease to control his life, the bodyguard pushed through the illness. Posting a picture of them together, she wrote, “We are heartbroken with the news of our dear friend Buddy Wright’s passing. This pic was backstage at Credit One Stadium when we first saw him after the initial diagnosis of cancer about eight years ago.”

Although Buddy eventually lost his battle, Holly insisted that he was strongest person she knew. “Buddy was tough as nails and put up one hell of fight, was in remission for a few years but tonight Buddy can rest. He will be so missed, never forgotten.”

Throughout their years together, Buddy became far more than the man tasked with keeping Rucker safe. Remembering the countless moments they shared, Rucker and friends made it clear that they didn’t just lose a bodyguard – they lost a brother.

(Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)