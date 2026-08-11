Rock Frontman Cancels Tour After Fracturing His Back in Brutal Onstage Accident

Phil Jamieson’s tour will not go on as planned. The Grinspoon frontman took to Instagram to reveal that, after fracturing his back on stage, he has decided to cancel his Australian solo tour.

“On Friday night I slipped on stage and my spine connected to the drum riser. I was unable to continue with the gig and got an ambulance to Latrobe Hospital,” Jamieson wrote alongside pics taken in the hospital and at the start of his recovery. “I spent most of Friday in emergency getting different tests etc and by 4am I was confirmed to have fractured my L1 (lower back guy), with a prescription of bed rest and a long road to recovery.”

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As he works to get healthy, Jamieson has been forced to cancel the remainder of his tour. He kicked off the trek back in June, and it was slated to run through mid-September.

“No-one is more bummed about this than me,” Jamieson admitted, “but I can’t stand up let alone play a gig at the moment.”

Phil Jamieson’s New Album

Despite his injury, Jamieson said that he still plans to release his latest album, 10Charlie, as planned on Aug. 14.

“While we won’t be launch partying together anymore…if you feel like wrapping your earholes around It, I would be grateful,” he wrote. “Lots of work went into it and I love it.”

Jamieson continued his posts by offering thanks to his supporters.

“Thanks to all who reached out. News travels fast in this game and I appreciate all the well-wishes and kind offers of help,” he wrote. “A big thank you to all of the team @latroberegionalhealth who took such elite care of me, including my paramedics Renae & James, and my discharge nurse Andrew.”

He concluded, “I hope to see you all soon. Love, PJ in my pjs for the foreseeable future x”

While fans won’t be able to see Jamieson on tour, they’ll have plenty of new music to listen to. 10Charlie is the artist’s second solo release following Somebody Else in 2022.

“This album is much more personal than my first record. In times of intense turbulence, I’ve written what I’ve needed to hear. It’s a balm for my soul,” he said in a press release. “10Charlie is a boarding pass. You are not in the exit row, your luggage can be stored under the seat in front of you. Please follow all cabin crew directions and fasten your seat belt for take off.”

Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage