Kelly Clarkson Handles Onstage Wardrobe Malfunction Like a Pro—and a Comedian

With her Las Vegas residency nearly coming to an end, Kelly Clarkson has only a few more shows before her last on August 15. Enjoying her time at Caesars Palace, the singer entertained thousands of fans with her Studio Sessions set. But recently, fans got more than they paid for when Clarkson suffered a wardrobe malfunction on stage. Not shying away from the moment, the hitmaker turned the embarrassing mishap into one about body positivity.

While it felt like a normal performance, Clarkson offered fans an update on her career. She admitted that although her show was ending, there were “amazing things” on the horizon. That’s when a gust of wind lifted her shirt, revealing her bra. Quickly pushing it down, the singer said, “Uh oh, there’s my boobs.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Play video

Fixing herself, Clarkson joked, “They’re too small, they won’t come out. You’re fine. They’re not going anywhere.” With fans laughing, she was sure to add, “They’re perfect.” Knowing how critical fans can be over their image, Clarkson hoped to use the moment to teach them about loving every part of their bodies.

[RELATED: Kelly Clarkson’s Future on ‘The Voice’ Has Been Sealed]

Kelly Clarkson Not Letting Negativity Steal Her Love

A student of astrology, Clarkson explained the connection between a negative joke and the Lion’s Gate Portal. “I’m gonna be honest with you — somebody was like, ‘It’s the Lion’s Gate Portal. It’s 8/8/8. There’s so much energy out, don’t speak negatively,’ [so] right when I made a self-deprecating joke, I’m like, ‘Just kidding, universe, my boobs are awesome.’”

Play video

Always one to put positivity front and center, Clarkson received a mountain of love from actress Rita Wilson. With The Kelly Clarkson Show expected to end this fall, Wilson took a moment to thank the singer for years of sharing. “The fact that you love music. That you have brought so much music to daytime, that you have shared with us your voice, your gifts, and everyone else’s and your incredible band.”

Although Clarkson prepared to enter a new chapter in her career, Wilson concluded, “I really wanna thank you because it has made a big change in my life. So thank you, Kelly.”

(Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)