Kenny Chesney Reveals the Hilarious Way His Second Duet With Megan Moroney Came to Be

Megan Moroney wasn’t afraid to ask for what she wanted. During an appearance on Talk Shop Live, Kenny Chesney discussed his forthcoming album, Silver Sands Marina, which is set to include “It Just Got Weird,” his second duet with Moroney.

“Before I sent her the song, ’cause she’s friends with [songwriter] Jessie Jo [Dillon], Megan called me and she goes, ‘I hear you cut a song called ‘It Just Got Weird.’ And she goes, ‘I want to sing on it,’” Chesney recalled. “She volunteered. Well, she damn near insisted.”

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While Moroney may have insisted on being included in the song, Chesney said he’s “very happy” she did so.

“I knew she would attack the song the way I wanted it,” Chesney said of Moroney. “There was something about her voice.”

“Just in the title, there’s a certain angst and a certain energy between the two people. It had to be the perfect voice to do that,” he continued. “Sometimes when Megan sings she sounds like she’s been up all night, in a great way… Her voice is perfect for the emotion and the angst of that song.”

What to Know About Kenny Chesney and Megan Moroney

Moroney previously opened for Chesney on tour, during which time the pair developed a friendship. They released their first collaboration, “You Had to Be There,” in 2025. The song was a major success, earning the pair both CMA and ACM nominations.

In an interview with Today, Moroney gushed over Chesney’s talent, and revealed what she’s learned from him over the years.

“Performance wise, he knows how to command a crowd,” she said. “He plays in stadiums and he makes the person in the back row of the nosebleeds feel like he’s speaking directly to them. I think that’s a talent.”

“I was really nerdy about trying to figure out the art of commanding a stadium-sized crowd,” she added. “… There’s not too much production going on. He’s got his band and the stage and it’s just him. He doesn’t have fire happening the whole concert, and he’s not flying through the air or anything. I’ve always felt that was really impressive about him and his career. That’s because he has good songs that his fan base feel in their soul.”

Chesney’s Silver Sands Marina is due out Sept. 25.

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