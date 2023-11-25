Daryl Hall Still Playing Hall & Oates Hits in Wake of Lawsuit Against Longtime Partner

Daryl Hall’s legal battle with his longtime musical partner John Oates isn’t deterring him from playing the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-inducted duo’s classic songs at his solo concerts. As Variety reports, Hall’s latest show, which took place Wednesday (November 22) in Tokyo, featured renditions of several Hall and Oates hits, including “Out of Touch,” “I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do),” and “Private Eyes.”

According to Setlist.fm, among the other tunes by the duo that Hall played at the Tokyo Garden Theater were “Say It Isn’t So,” “Sara Smile,” and “Wait for Me.” For the latter, Hall was joined by his opening act, Todd Rundgren, with whom he also performed a couple of other songs.

Hall’s 2023 tour winds down on Monday (November 27) with a concert in Manila in the Philippines.

As previously reported, Hall filed a lawsuit against Oates on November 16 in Nashville Chancery Court, and also was granted a restraining order that day. According to the Associated Press, Hall initiated the suit in an attempt to block—at least temporarily—Oates from selling his share Whole Oats Enterprises LLP, the company that manages the duo’s music publishing, to Primary Wave IP Investment Management LLC, until the sale can be reviewed by an arbiter.

According to Philadelphia magazine, the suit names Hall in official capacity as Trustee of the Daryl Hall Revocable Trust as plaintiff in the suit, and names Oates’ wife, Aimee, in official capacity as co-trustee of the John W. Oates TISA Trust, as well as Oates himself as defendants.

Hall and Oates have not released a new studio album as a duo since the 2006 holiday collection Home for Christmas, although they had toured together regularly until October 2022.

Even though the two musicians’ musical partnership stretches back over 50 years, Hall explained last year in an episode of the Club Random with Bill Maher podcast that he doesn’t have a close collaborative relationship with Oates.

“I don’t have a partner. You think John Oates is my partner? He’s my business partner. He is not my creative partner,” Hall explained. “John and I are brothers, but we are not creative brothers. … We made records called Hall & Oates together, but we’ve always been very separate, and that’s a really important thing for me.”

The tour page of the duo’s joint website currently shows the upcoming solo concerts of Hall and Oates, including Hall’s aforementioned Manila show. Oates has three concerts on his schedule: a December 28 gig in Cedaredge, Colorado; a January 6, 2024, show in Lone Tree, Colorado; and a May 22, 2024, performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall, where he’ll be opening for Richard Marx.

Meanwhile, Hall recently relaunched his streaming performance series Live from Daryl’s House, which is now on YouTube. The latest episode, which premiered on Tuesday (November 22), features Hall performing with pop singer/songwriter Andy Grammer.

Photo by Mickey Bernal/Getty Images