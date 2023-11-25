New Details Emerge in Hall & Oates Legal Battle

Formed in Philadelphia back in 1970, Hall & Oates spent over 50 years entertaining fans and dominating the charts. Thanks to hits like “Maneater”, “Sara Smile”, and “Rich Girl”, the duo eventually landed in the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2003. Eleven years later, they entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame while considered the most successful duo of all time. Although the duo always seemed the mesh on stage, Daryl Hall recently decided to sue John Oates for his plans to sell his shares in a joint venture.

Hall Shared His Thoughts In The Past

On November 16, Nashville Chancellor Russell Perkins issued a temporary restraining order on Oates and others within his trust as they moved closer to finishing a sale that involved shares of the Whole Oats Enterprises LLC to Primary Wave IP Investment Management LLC. With the lawsuit under seal, many details of the duo’s business agreement remain obscured from public knowledge.

While it is unknown what exactly is up for grabs in the sale, for over 15 years, Primary Wave controlled a great deal of the Hall & Oates song catalog. Although the pair aren’t openly discussing the lawsuit, in the past, Hall shared his disdain for the sale of the music catalog he helped create.

A Warning To Others

Speaking to Sky News, Hall admitted to receiving no money when originally selling the catalog. “In the early days, it got sold off for me and I didn’t get the money.”Wanting to pass on some words of wisdom to other artists getting into the music business, Hall warned them to never relinquish their publishing rights. He added, “All you have is that.”

With some aspects of the lawsuit made public, Hall is accusing the Oates’ team of entering an agreement with Primary Wave Music while disclosing the duo’s original business agreement that sits under a confidentiality agreement. The Lawsuit insisted, “the entire Unauthorized Transaction is the product of an indisputable breach of contract.”

Although the duo found themselves in a legal disagreement, in 2021, Oates praised their music career, stating, “We have this incredibly good problem of having so many hits.” He added just before the duo resumed their national tour, “It’s not a chore to play those songs because they are really great.” Currently, the case is waiting for a court hearing scheduled for November 30.

