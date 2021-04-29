Dave Grohl and Daughter Alexa Cover X’s “Nausea” with Krist Novoselic and Friends

Dave Grohl and his 15-year-old daughter Alexa paid homage to Los Angeles punk rockers X with a cover of the band’s 1980 track “Nausea” on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The Grohl duo were joined by Krist Novoselic, Slayer drummer Dave Lomardo and producer and keyboardist Greg Kurstin.

Her hair splashed in dyed red, a nod to X singer Exene Cervenka’s crimson-tinged locks, Alexa effortlessly nailed her fiery rendition of the band’s earlier song, singing Today you’re gonna be sick so sick / You’ll prop your forehead on the sink / Say oh Christ oh Jesus Christ / My head’s gonna crack like a bank. The performance follows the April 23 release of “Nausea” by Grohl and his daughter—the LP featuring a flaming “G” (for Grohl), a play on the punk band’s debut album cover art—and is tied to Grohl’s upcoming documentary, What Drives Us, the artist’s exploration of life on the road.

Days after the performance, Grohl sat down with Kimmel for a more in-depth chat about the documentary and his other projects, which kept him busy during quarantine in 2020.

“I don’t do well on vacations,” joked Grohl to Kimmel. “The last year that we spent at home not being on the road, I think I’ve probably been busier than I ever have in my entire life.”

On Oct. 3, Grohl will release his first book, “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music,” a collection of memories and moments in his personal and musical life. Grohl recently paired up with Mick Jagger for a quarantine-induced release of “Eazy Sleazy,” and finished a six-part documentary series From Cradle to Stage with his mother Virginia, airing May 6 on Paramount+. The series is based on Virginia Grohl’s 2017 book From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars and features Miranda Lambert, Geddy Lee of Rush, Pharrell, Brandi Carlile, Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine), Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons, and their mothers.

Directed by Grohl, What Drives Us premieres on Amazon Prime on April 30 and features interviews with Ringo Starr, Foo Fighters bandmate Pat Smear, Steven Tyler, The Edge, Slash, Las Ulrich, St. Vincent, Ben Harper, Flea, Ian Mackaye, and, X’s Exene Cervenka.

“The advantage that I have when I speak to musicians is that we speak the same language,” said Grohl on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “What I found in talking to all these musicians is that it all really does come from the same place. When you’re a kid, and you fall in love with rock and roll, you can’t live without it and then eventually you throw everything away, leave your life behind, jump in a stinky old van with your friends and go share it with the world, with no guarantee that it will ever pay off.”