Dave Grohl Nearly Cracked the Code to the Afterlife Thanks to a Dream Visit From Taylor Hawkins

Throughout his years in the music industry, Dave Grohl not only helped solidify grunge music as the drummer of Nirvana, but he also formed the Foo Fighters. Finding himself in not one but two hit bands, Grohl’s time in the spotlight came at a price. In 1994, Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain passed away. And in 2022, Grohl lost another bandmate when Taylor Hawkins died on March 22. Losing two close friends during his career, Grohl recently admitted that he was once visited by Hawkins in a dream.

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Sitting down for an interview with the Guardian, Grohl didn’t shy away from how he sought therapy after running from the idea for years. Needing to deal with the loss and pain that had accumulated over the decades, the musician found peace when falling asleep on a couch. “I fell asleep on a couch… in front of a television. I thought that I’d woken up, and [Hawkins] was sitting right next to me. It was so f***ing real. He was happy.”

Remembering what Hawkins looked like in the dream, Grohl insisted the drummer looked fantastic. “His hair looked great; he was tan. The first thing I said was: ‘Oh my God, we miss you so much.’ He smiled. I said, ‘Where are you?’ And he smiled again and said: ‘Dude ––’”

[RELATED: Dave Grohl Admits Music Became His Lifeline After Taylor Hawkins Died: “Made Me Question Everything About Life”]

What Did Dave Grohl Learn About The Afterlife?

With Hawkins on the verge of telling Grohl the secrets of the afterlife, the musician added, “And I woke up. I was like: ‘F**k, I almost had it!”

Not getting an answer, apparently, this isn’t the first time Grohl has had visitors in his dreams. “I have had these dreams that seem like visitations. Whether it’s from my mother, or my old friend Jimmy, or [former Nirvana bandmate] Kurt [Cobain], or my father. And in the dreams, I know that I’m dreaming, but those people are here. And it’s as if they’ve never left.”

The same year that Hawkins passed, Grohl also lost his mother. It was at that moment that he could no longer keep the emotions in. “I was with her when she passed. And she never lost her spirit, her light. … I let into my heart. Rather than just kind of keeping it up in my head and continuing on.”

Through the loss and the years of carrying it, Grohl has found a way to hold onto those he’s loved without letting the pain define him. And whether it’s through music, memory, or dreams, he continues to keep their presence close.







