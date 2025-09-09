In His Honor: Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl To Be Saluted at LA Gala for His Charitable Work Feeding Local Homeless People

For years, Dave Grohl has taken part in various charity events in the Los Angeles area during which he helped feed meals to local homeless people. Now, the Foo Fighters frontman will be honored for his artistic contributions philanthropic work at a gala event this fall. The event, dubbed Hope in the City of Angeles, is being presented by the Hope the Mission and Los Angeles Mission nonprofit organizations The fundraiser will take place on October 18 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Videos by American Songwriter

The event will feature live DJs, special music performances, VIP lounges, and more. Besides Grohl, Los Angeles Mission CEO Dennis Oleesky will be honored for his many years of service in L.A. In addition, formerly homeless people will share powerful and uplifting stories with attendees.

[RELATED: Dave Grohl Surprises L.A. School Benefit Fundraiser With Cover of Queen & David Bowie’s “Under Pressure”]

Grohl is being saluted “for inspiring advocacy on behalf of the less fortunate in his backyard,” the event’s website explains. The website notes that the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer “has volunteered for days at a time, preparing and serving meals to people experiencing homelessness and food insecurity.”

Tickets for the Hope in the Valley gala can be purchased now at HopetheMissionGala.com.

About Grohl’s Work with Hope the Mission

Grohl is well-known for his barbecue skills, and he’s put those talents to good use for Hope the Mission. In February 2023, Dave brought a huge meat smoker to the charity’s headquarters as major snowstorms were about to hit the city. He spent 16 hours cooking food for hundreds of people living in the organization’s shelters.

On Super Bowl Sunday in February 2024, Grohl and some friends spent more than 24 hours cooking up a barbecue feast for people housed at a family shelter in Woodland Hills, California.

More About Hope the Mission and Los Angeles Mission

Hope the Mission is the largest rescue mission in the U.S. The nonprofit provides shelter, meals, medical support, and other services to thousands of in-need people in the Los Angeles area.

Los Angeles Mission, which was founded in 1936, offers meals, housing, and various services to people living on Skid Row in L.A.

Annually, the two organizations provide more than 3 million meals and 750,000 nights of shelter.

More News About Grohl

Grohl will be hitting the road with Foo Fighters later this year for some international performances.

In early October, the band has shows lined up in Jakarta, Indonesia; Singapore; and Tokyo and Osaka, Japan. In November, Foo Fighters will play concerts on November 12 in Monterrey, Mexico, and November 14 in Mexico City.

This past July, Foo Fighters released a new single called “Today’s Song” in honor of its 30th anniversary. In late July, it was reported that longtime Nine Inch Nails drummer Ilan Rubin had replaced Josh Fresse as Foo Fighters’ touring drummer.

In recent weeks, the band has posted photos of some members working on new music in a recording studio.

(Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)